Mayo Clinic, Google will use AI to better analyze, act on EHR information

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will use an artificial intelligence natural language processing tool from Google to better track and analyze language-based information in patients' EHRs, The Wall Street Journal reported March 25.

Although the technology is in its early stages, Vish Anantraman, MD, chief technology officer at Mayo Clinic said Google's Healthcare Natural Language API could help clinicians search and access patient data a lot more easily.

According to the report, 80 percent of data in EHRs is unstructured, requiring a lot of human involvement to sort and analyze it.

With this technology, Dr. Anantraman says Mayo will be able to turn unstructured data into organized data, allowing clinicians to find ideal patients for clinical trials and run various types of prediction tools, which can help look for indicators, to determine which kinds of patients might be at higher risk for certain diseases early on.

Mayo has deployed natural language processing tools before, but says Google's tool is more accurate and scalable.

This Google tool, which has yet to be rolled out, is a part of Google's Care Studio.