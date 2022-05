Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has invested a minority stake in Karkinos Healthcare, a tech-based oncology platform.

Under the agreement, Mayo Clinic will invest a minority stake in the company and nominate a member to the board of directors of Karkinos, according to a May 22 press release.

Karkinos Healthcare, based in India, uses a technology platform to detect and diagnose common cancers.

The company works with healthcare institutions and professionals in oncology.