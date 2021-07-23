Massachusetts interoperability collab 'fulfills mission,' dissolves after 15 years

The Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative said it has fulfilled its mission and is dissolving after more than 15 years.

Lawrence Garber, MD, chairman of the board of the collaborative said in the last 15 years the organization "stood at the forefront of interoperability, standards development and HIT policy," according to a July 20 news release.

"Now, with our work completed, and our mission fulfilled, it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of HIT innovators," Dr. Garber said.



Before dissolving, it sold some assets to Arcadia, a population health management organization and distributed its remaining grants to healthcare nonprofits in Massachusetts that closely align with its mission. For example, Athol (Mass.) Memorial Hospital was forwarded grants to implement and evaluate school-based telehealth capabilities in rural school districts to improve virtual diagnostic services.