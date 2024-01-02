Mass General Brigham's AI predictions

In the upcoming year, leaders at Boston-based Mass General Brigham express high hopes for the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on various departments and specialties, from better precision in neurosurgery to patient chatbots and smarter robots, Politico reported Jan. 2.

Neurosurgery is anticipated to witness notable advancements through AI and machine learning, according to Omar Arnaout, MD, a neurosurgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital. The technology has the potential to tailor treatment plans more effectively, enhance outcome predictions and introduce greater precision to surgical procedures.

In the realm of radiology, Manisha Bahl, MD, a physician investigator in Mass General's radiology department, predicts a revolutionary impact on diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy through the continued integration of AI. Additionally, she envisions an increased role for liquid biopsies, aided by AI in detecting biomarkers more efficiently.

Marc Succi, MD, executive director of Mass General MESH Incubator, anticipates the rising popularity of patient chatbots, potentially streamlining triaging processes and improving efficiency in healthcare.

AI-driven advancements will also extend to patient care with the prospect of smarter robots, as indicated by Randy Trumbower, PhD, director of the INSPIRE Lab affiliated with Mass General Brigham. Dr. Trumbower and his team are exploring "semi-autonomous" robots utilizing AI to enhance care for individuals with severe spinal cord injuries.

Danielle Bitterman, MD, an assistant professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital and a faculty member on the AI in Medicine program at Mass General Brigham, highlights the potential for innovations in AI tools themselves. Breakthroughs are expected to enhance the efficiency of AI systems and facilitate the rapid integration of current clinical information, ultimately contributing to superior patient care across medical specialties.