LifeBridge, Under Armour join to make personal protective equipment

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health is working with Under Armour to make more than 50,000 face masks, 1,000 face shields and thousands of hospital gowns, according to the Capital Gazette.

In a LinkedIn post, Daniel Durand, MD, chief innovation officer at LifeBridge Health said the health system had opened a personal protective equipment sewing factory with Under Armour. He hopes that soon the space that is being used to sew the masks can be transformed for patient care.

Under Armour is also in talks with Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, Medstar and other Baltimore hospitals to deliver supplies.

More than 50 Under Armour employees are making the healthcare equipment.

Randy Harward, a senior vice president at Under Armour, estimates the company could make as many as 100,000 masks a week.

"When the call came in from our local medical providers for more masks, gowns and supply kits, we just went straight to work," Mr. Harward said.

