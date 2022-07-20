Lee Health expands hospital-at-home program: 6 things to know

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health partnered with telehealth and remote patient monitoring Health Recovery Solution to create a virtual health program for patients with congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension and post cardio-thoracic surgery patients.

The aim of the program is to decrease hospital readmissions and reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, according to a July 20 press release.

Six things to know about the program:

Primary care and specialty providers will identify which patients will benefit from the program during office visits or prior to hospital discharge.



Patients will be introduced to the virtual health technology in the physician's office or prior to discharge.



Telehealth kits will be sent directly to patients' homes. The kits include a 4G tablet and biometric monitoring devices.



An HRS Engagement Specialist will call the patients and review the virtual care technology, once the technology is set up, patients begin working with a dedicated registered nurse in the virtual health department for education of their condition and monitoring of their vital signs.



Lee Health clinicians monitor patients daily, responding to risk alerts based on reported vitals and symptoms.



Lee Health nurses can also contact patients directly through the tablet via text messaging, phone call or virtual visit.

Lee Health looks to expand the virtual program to patients with pre-eclampsia, wound care and kidney disease.