Intermountain inks AI partnership with Memora Health

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is partnering with intelligent care enablement platform Memora Health to improve care delivery, focused first on cancer care.

"The moment a person is diagnosed with cancer, their life changes. Being able to provide consistent communication with patients to address questions and concerns about their care is critical and very important to us," said Derrick Haslem, MD, senior medical director for cancer care at Intermountain. "Memora's technology helps our busy care teams with daily tasks and empowers them to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality care to our patients."

As part of the multi-year partnership, Intermountain will leverage Memora's intelligent care platform to automate basic tasks for the healthcare team and provide conversational AI for patients to address questions about treatment, medication and side effects after they return home.

The platform can also identify complex issues and connect patients with their care team for additional support if needed. The partners aim to scale the platform to other specialties as well.

"We are thrilled to partner with Intermountain Health to extend their innovative, high-quality care to more patients, while helping them adhere to care plans and receive care where it will be most effective and convenient," said Omar Nagji, chief commercial officer at Memora Health. "Over the next several years, our platform will enable Intermountain Health to address the critical needs of patients and clinicians on complex care journeys."