Intermountain acquires home health agency

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has finalized its acquisition of home health agency Advent Home Health.

Under the acquisition, Advent Home Health will now operate under the name Intermountain Health Homecare, according to an Aug. 31 news release Intermountain shared with Becker's.

Advent, a Joint Commission accredited home health company based in Las Vegas, provides nursing care, therapy and rehab, medical social work, and home health aid.

The company has locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S.