Indiana state website crashes after healthcare workers overwhelm COVID-19 vaccine enrollment

Healthcare workers in Indiana who tried signing up for the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Dec. 14 overwhelmed the state's enrollment website, resulting in down time, according to Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR.

A message left by an Indiana health department worker said that the site crashed "due to a large amount of traffic," and urged workers to check back later throughout the day to make their appointment, the network reports.

Some healthcare workers viewed the technical glitch as a good sign, with Christopher Doehring, MD, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis, telling WTHR that "most of us are viewing these technical issues as positives that the demand for the vaccine is proving to be very, very strong."

Six healthcare workers at Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health were the first individuals in the state to receive the vaccine Dec. 14, according to IndyStar. More than 20,000 healthcare workers in Indiana have registered to receive the first doses of the vaccine.

