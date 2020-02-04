How this organization is using tech to improve discharges

Founded in 2017, Repisodic uses technology to help patients navigate through the discharge process, CEO Mike Cwalinski and co-founder Ryan Miller told Philadelphia Magazine.

"The discharge process is a bit of chaos. The families don't have a lot of time to make decisions. It's a lot of time pressure, and there's a lot of inexperience among families and patients about what making a good decision should look like," Mr. Cwalinski told Philadelphia Magazine. "We felt like that process could use technology to be streamlined and really help all of the stakeholders in that process, the hospital, the patient, the family and the organization that the patient is being discharged to."

The Repisodic Choice platform gives patients a uniquely developed care plan that aligns with their geographic preferences, insurance plans and healthcare needs. The care plan can be shared with family members via text or email.

The platform is HIPAA-complaint and follows the Improving Medicare Post-Acute Care Transformation Act of 2014. Repisodic has partnered with major health systems, including the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Most recently, the company completed a $1.75 million funding round that was led by the American Enterprise Ventures.

