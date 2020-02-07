How physicians are using digital health tools
While clinicians are increasingly adopting digital health tools, they are using them in different areas to improve workflows and how they treat patients, according to a survey conducted by the American Medical Association of 1,300 physicians.
Here is a breakdown of how physicians are using digital health tools:
- Consumer access to clinical data: 58 percent
- Point of care or workflow enhancement: 47 percent
- Clinical decision support: 37 percent
- Patient engagement: 33 percent
- Remote monitoring and management for improved care: 22 percent
- Remote monitoring for efficiency: 16 percent
