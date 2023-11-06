How Baptist Health is reducing administrative burdens

Baptist Health, based in Jacksonville, Fla., is using innovative approaches to streamline its staff's InBasket and prior authorization processes.

Administrative burden costs U.S. healthcare $1 trillion annually, with 57% of providers reporting that excessive EHR documentation is one of the contributing factors leading to burnout.

Aaron Miri, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer at Baptist Health, told Becker's that its physicians were inundated with an overwhelming amount of information in their InBaskets, making it challenging to discern the essential from the noise.

In response, Baptist Health teamed up with its EHR provider, Epic, to employ AI solutions aimed at automating physician-patient responses within the InBasket, easing some of the administrative load.

Additionally, Baptist Health has integrated voice dictation technology within its EHR to facilitate physician dictation.

"The voice technology helps alleviate physicians from having to be at the keyboard," Mr. Miri said.

When it comes to tackling administrative burdens behind the scenes, Baptist partnered with another AI solution to automate prior authorization for its radiology images. This initiative has successfully automated over 90% of prior authorizations for radiology, MRI and X-rays, according to Mr. Miri.