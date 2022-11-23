Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief medical information officers, IT talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings in the past month seeking CIOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., is seeking a part-time chief medical information officer.
     
  2. Cincinnati Children's is seeking a vice president of information services and chief nursing informatics officer. 

  3. Concord (N.H.) Hospital is seeking a CIO. 

  4. Cookeville Regional Medical Center, based in Cookeville, Tenn., is seeking a CIO.

  5. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare is seeking a chief medical information officer. 

  6. Johns Hopkins Medicine, based in Baltimore, is seeking a senior director of information technology. 

