Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief medical information officers, IT talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings in the past month seeking CIOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., is seeking a part-time chief medical information officer.
- Cincinnati Children's is seeking a vice president of information services and chief nursing informatics officer.
- Concord (N.H.) Hospital is seeking a CIO.
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center, based in Cookeville, Tenn., is seeking a CIO.
- Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare is seeking a chief medical information officer.
- Johns Hopkins Medicine, based in Baltimore, is seeking a senior director of information technology.