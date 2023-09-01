Hospitals only accept cash, check amid IT outage

An IT issue at Prevea Health and Hospital Sisters Health System has disrupted patient pay capabilities, according to a report from ABC 2.

Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS and Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health experienced a systemwide outage affecting their phone and computer applications beginning Aug. 27. HSHS has 50 percent ownership of Prevea. The health system temporarily took nearly all operating systems offline when the disruption was identified.

The organizations reverted to "normal downtime procedures," which includes only being able to accept cash and check payments from patients. Prevea isn't emailing or calling patients to ask for payments, or notifying patients when a new statement is available amid the downtime, according to the organization's website.

"Our IT team is working to restore our systems as quickly as possible," according to an Aug. 30 statement on the HSHS website. "It is unclear at this time when systems will be restored."