HHS appoints acting CIO

HHS named George Chambers, PhD, its new acting CIO, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the agency confirmed to Becker's.

Dr. Chambers succeeds Janet Vogel, who plans to retire at the end of the year, FedScoop reported Dec. 14. She became acting CIO of HHS in June and also serves as the agency's chief information security officer.

Dr. Chambers has worked in various IT leadership roles within the federal government, including as the health IT principal adviser to the Office of the CIO at the Defense Department and as director of the Military Health System's EHR center, according to the report.

Dr. Chambers joined HHS in 2014 and most recently served as executive director within the Office of Application and Platform Solutions. As acting CIO, he will oversee modernization of HHS' legacy IT systems.

It is not clear yet who will take over Ms. Vogel's post as CISO of HHS, according to the report.