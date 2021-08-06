Healthcare transformation isn't just redesigning systems: Here's what's next

Tony Reed, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Temple University Health System in Philadelphia, joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about the evolution of clinical leadership and where supportive technology is headed.

Question: What are your top priorities right now leading healthcare delivery transformation at Temple?

Tony Reed: In the old days we talked about transformation as changing the design of health systems and how we deliver care. These days, it's really about integration and how we can take all of those transformation platforms and combine them so we're providing the maximum safety, quality and spreading shared learning.

We are really setting up our process of care delivery to be patient-centric and have wraparound support so it's almost a model of continuous change in growth, development and improvement, all done through compassion and attention to the needs of our patients and families.

Equally as important is our staff. The nurses, physicians and pharmacists need to give the most compassionate and caring work possible. While we know we're still in the thick of the pandemic, we're at the point where everybody is taking risks to be here, both our staff and our patients.

