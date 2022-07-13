Healthcare cloud and data company Innovaccer moves into public sector

Health cloud company Innovaccer is shifting to the public sector, starting with an initiative to build a case management data platform for a California public health department.

“Like the private healthcare market, the public sector is making the shift to whole-person care, population health management and improved health equity by having the right tools available," John Bastin, general manager of government at Innovaccer, said in a July 13 news release from the company.

Innovaccer's first foray into the public sector came in March when the Alameda County Public Health Department started migrating to the company's cloud for data-powered care coordination of at-risk residents.

The firm's platform unifies data from multiple sources, including EHRs, government agencies, community-based organizations, pharmacies and insurance claims. The company is also offering data analytics for value-based Medicaid programs and population health interventions for state and county agencies.

“It's all about the data and how we harness it to optimize care and address the needs of all populations — especially the underserved,'' stated Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank. "We look forward to working with public health agencies to help them deliver more equitable, coordinated care for their populations."