Health systems with the best, worst price transparency scores per Turquoise Health

Turquoise Health released a price transparency report Oct. 18 that rates hospitals and health systems on how well they are following a federal requirement to publish their negotiated rates with private insurers.

The health systems were rated on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most transparent based on seven different subcategories, including how many of their hospitals have posted a machine-readable pricing file with negotiated, cash and list rates.

Turquoise Health analyzed nearly 5,000 hospitals that have posted a machine-readable file with pricing information.



These 104 health systems scored a 5, according to data Turquoise Health shared with Becker's:

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill. and Milwaukee)

Allina Health System (Minneapolis)

Anderson Regional Health System (Meridian, Miss.)

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.)

Archbold (Ohio) Medical Center

Arnot Health (Elmira, N.Y.)

Aspirus (Wausau, Wis.)

Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center

Baptist Health (Montgomery, Ala.)

Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.)

Bassett Healthcare Network (Cooperstown, N.Y.)

Bayhealth (Dover, Del.)

Baystate Health (Springfield, Mass.)

Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.)

Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.)

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Broward Health (Miami)

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.)

CentraCare Health System (St. Cloud, Minn.)

Central Florida Health Alliance (Leesburg, Fla.)

CHI St. Luke's Health (Houston)

CHI St. Vincent (Little Rock, Ark.)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana (Munster, Ind.)

Concord (N.H.) Hospital

Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas)

CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.)

DCH Health System (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

East Alabama Medical Center (Opelika)

Einstein - Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Emanate Health (Covina, Calif.)

Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.)

Ephraim McDowell Health (Danville, Ky.)

Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)

Freeman Health System (Joplin, Mo.)

Greenville (S.C.) Health System

Hawaii Pacific Health (Honolulu)

Health First (Rockledge, Fla.)

Heritage Valley Health System (Beaver, Pa.)

Heywood Healthcare (Athol, Mass.)

HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Houston Healthcare

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

Kootenai Health (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

Lecom Health (Erie, Pa.)

Lee Health (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Main Line Health (Wynnewood, Pa.)

Mary Washington Healthcare (Fredericksburg, Va.)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center

Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.)

MidMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.)

Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)

NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City)

North Memorial Health Care (Blaine, Minn.)

Northern Arizona Healthcare (Flagstaff)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Northwest Health (Springdale, Ark.)

Northwest Health (La Porte, Ind.)

Northwest Healthcare (Tucson, Ariz.)

Oklahoma Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City)

Optim Health System (Savannah, Ga.)

OU Health (Oklahoma City)

Owensboro (Ky.) Health

Palmetto Health (Columbia, S.C.)

Penn Highlands Healthcare (DuBois, Pa.)

Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Prime Healthcare Services (Ontario, Calif.)

ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.)

Regional West Health Services (Scottsbluff, Neb.)

Roper St. Francis Healthcare (Charleston, S.C.)

Salina (Kan.) Regional Health Center

Samaritan Health Services (Corvallis, Ore.)

SCL Health (Broomfield, Colo.)

Skagit Regional Health (Mount Vernon, Wash.)

Sparrow Health System (Lansing, Mich.)

Stillwater (Okla.) Medical Center Authority

Tahoe Forest Health System (Truckee, Calif.)

Tanner Health System (Carrollton, Ga.)

Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)

Tennova Healthcare (Clarksville, Tenn.)

Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas)

The Queen's Health Systems (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Thomas Health System (South Charleston, W.Va.)

Tidelands Health (Murrells Inlet, S.C.)

Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)

Tuality Healthcare (Hillsboro, Ore.)

UMass Memorial Health Care (Worcester, Mass.)

University Health Care System (Augusta, Ga.)

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City)

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

University of Mississippi Health Care (Jackson)

University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington)

UNM Hospitals (Albuquerque, N.M.)

UW Health (Madison, Wis.)

Valley Health System (Winchester, Va.)

WellSpan (York, Pa.)

Yale New Haven Health System (New Haven, Conn.)

These systems scored a 2 (none scored lower than that):

Adena Health System (Chillicothe, Ohio)

Cape Cod (Mass.) Healthcare

CarePoint Health (Bayonne, N.J.)

Cook County Health and Hospital System (Chicago)

Covenant Health (Tewksbury, Maine)

El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.)

Ernest Health (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

LifeBridge Health (Baltimore)

Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital

North Mississippi Health Services (Tupelo)

Northbay Healthcare Group (Fairfield, Calif.)

Tift Regional Health System (Tifton, Ga.)

Union Health (Terre Haute, Ind.)

Unity Health (Searcy, Ark.)

University of Southern California (Los Angeles)

Washington (Pa.) Health System

Wheeling (W.V.) Hospital