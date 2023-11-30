Health system execs testify before House on AI use

On Nov. 29, leaders from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and UC San Diego Health testified before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health about how their organizations are using AI and what Congress should consider as the technology evolves, the American Hospital Association reported Nov. 29.

Michael Schlosser, MD, senior vice president of care transformation and innovation for HCA Healthcare, told the subcommittee that HCA's primary focus of its initial use cases of AI is to alleviate administrative tasks for clinicians, providers and leaders.

"At HCA Healthcare, our commitment to integrating AI into healthcare is driven by a vision to enhance patient care and operational efficiency and effectiveness," he said.

Christopher Longhurst, MD, chief medical and digital officer for UC San Diego Health, told the subcommittee that AI will be helpful in reducing administrative burdens and has the ability to improve quality and patient safety.

David Newman-Toker, MD, director of the Armstrong Institute Center for Diagnostic Excellence at Johns Hopkins Medicine, agreed with Dr. Longhurst, telling the subcommittee that AI has the potential to positively transform healthcare by enhancing health outcomes, improving access and efficiency in care delivery, reducing health disparities, and mitigating clinician workforce burnout.

He also suggested that the guiding principle for policy changes should prioritize public health impact, with a focus on ensuring equitable distribution of benefits and risks throughout the population.