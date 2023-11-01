Health system CIOs' top 5 challenges, per survey

Talent strain is the biggest challenge for health system CIOs for the fourth straight year, according to a Stoltenberg Consulting study.

Here are the top five operational burdens related to IT, per the Oct. 26 survey of CIOs (all members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives) from ambulatory surgery centers to large academic health systems:

1. Retaining and budgeting for qualified health IT resources: 44%

2. Lack of cross-organization alignment across the care journey: 36%

3. Provider burnout and turnover related to EHR burden, inefficiency: 8%

Other: 8%

5. IT service failures (i.e. system downtimes, cybersecurity hits): 4%