Health IT leaders' top 8 priorities for 2020

A recent survey of CIOs, senior IT executives and clinical informaticists found that health IT leaders' 2020 goals build largely upon the work they did in 2019 in the realms of technological innovation and successful strategy execution.

According to the report, compiled by clinical communications provider Spok and based on a survey of CHIME members, the 2019 accomplishment most commonly cited by health IT leaders was IT innovation, with 31 percent of those surveyed listing it as their most significant achievement of the last year. It was followed by executing a strategy (26 percent), staffing and/or skill development (23 percent) and creating a better IT infrastructure (20 percent).

In 2020, healthcare technology leaders will capitalize on those advances in innovation and IT infrastructure with eight common goals in mind, per the report:

1. Improve the overall IT product and technology processes — 13 percent

2. Focus less on individual technology products and more on integrated solutions — 12 percent

3. Align key stakeholders on processes to drive adoption of technology — 12 percent

4. Get support for new technology from senior leadership — 11 percent

5. Aligning key stakeholders around which new technology to implement — 10 percent

6. Technology management, including investment allocation and sunsetting — 10 percent

7. Recruiting and/or retaining IT staff — 8 percent

8. Other (training, upskilling IT staff, etc.) — 8 percent

