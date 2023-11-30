Hackensack Meridian CEO bullish on AI's ability to change healthcare

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridan CEO Robert Garrett said that artificial intelligence is the "most profound technology in the world today," CNBC reported Nov. 30.

According to Mr. Garrett, the health system is focusing its use of AI on clinical efficiency, decision support and improving the patient experience. In August, the health system partnered with Google Cloud to use its generative AI technology.

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize how we deliver care, making it more efficient, personalized, and effective," Mr. Garrett said in an August press release. "AI coupled with experienced clinicians will be a game-changer for our nation's healthcare system and potentially revolutionize how we deliver and receive care."

Despite the opportunities posed by AI, Hackensack Meridian Health CIO Kash Patel told Becker's that the health system is working to ensure that health equity is still top of mind when it comes to the development of AI algorithms.