Google's 4 health-related job openings

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Four positions the company recently posted:

  1. Principal of business operations and strategy, Google Health: will manage Google Health projects commissioned by Google's executive team and communicate findings to management.

  2. Cloud architecture lead, Google Health: will provide technical thought leadership and well-documented approaches to customers and internal stakeholders regarding the use of the Google Cloud Platform for Google Health solutions.

  3. FInance lead, Google Health: will collaborate with the business team to create investment frameworks, develop financial analyses, ensure transparent use of resources and manage planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting processes.

  4. Product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.

More articles on health IT: 
Cerner executive turnover in 2021: 5 things to know
Amazon Alexa connects users to nearest COVID-19 testing
Google rolling out heart, respiratory rate measurement features via smartphone cameras

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars