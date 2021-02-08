Google's 4 health-related job openings

Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Four positions the company recently posted:

Principal of business operations and strategy, Google Health: will manage Google Health projects commissioned by Google's executive team and communicate findings to management.



Cloud architecture lead, Google Health: will provide technical thought leadership and well-documented approaches to customers and internal stakeholders regarding the use of the Google Cloud Platform for Google Health solutions.



FInance lead, Google Health: will collaborate with the business team to create investment frameworks, develop financial analyses, ensure transparent use of resources and manage planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting processes.



Product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.

