Google delays return to in-office work again: 5 things to know

Google has extended its remote work period through Sept. 1, 2021, according to a CNBC report.



Five details:



1. Google began returning employees to the workplace with a hybrid model in September, aligning with previous plans to allow employees to work from home through July 2021.



2. This is the second remote work extension Alphabet, Google's parent company, has given the company's more than 130,000 employees.



3. Under the new plan Alphabet CEO Sundar Pinchai emailed to employees on Dec. 14, Google expects employees that live within commuting distance of their office to work in person at least three days per week beginning Sept. 1. The company will have flexibility for employees in customer-facing roles who are on site in data centers or labs.



4. Employees will be able to book collaboration spaces for up to 12 people and conduct larger gatherings in outdoor spaces. There will also be desks employees can reserve as a quiet space, according to the report.



5. The email specified employees will need to live within commuting distance of assigned offices.

"We are actively investing in our hub strategy to create more roles — and options — in global offices over time," Mr. Pinchai said in his email.



6. The company plans to install in-office presentation booths for quality broadcasts to large audiences. Mr. Pinchai said in-office collaboration will be an important part of Google's future.

