Google backs $65M funding for precision medicine startup

Google's venture capital arm, GV, participated in the $65 million series A fundraising round for precision medicine startup Vicinitas Therapeutics.

Vicinitas Therapeutics specializes in developing protein stabilization platforms that can be used in therapeutics for cancer and genetic disorders, according to a July 28news release from the biotechnology company.

Vicinitas Therapeutics founder Daniel K. Nomura, PhD stated he was excited about the potential for developing "novel therapies against therapeutic targets that were previously deemed undruggable and will respond to protein stabilization."

A16z and Deerfield Management led the fundraising round with participation from GV.