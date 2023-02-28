GoodRx to pay $1.5M penalty over healthcare data sharing

GoodRx agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $1.5 million for illegally sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department alleged that the company violated the Health Breach Notification Rule for "failing to notify consumers and others of its unauthorized disclosures of consumers' personal health information," according to a Feb. 22 release from the Justice Department.

GoodRx will pay a $1.5 million civil penalty to resolve the allegations, as well as notify users that their information was improperly disclosed.

The company is also banned from disclosing health information for advertising purposes in the future.