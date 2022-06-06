Geisinger hospitals using facial recognition technology to ID patients

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger will roll out biometric facial recognition to check in patients throughout its entire health system.

The facial recognition technology from Certify Health has been implemented at three Geisinger locations in Pennsylvania and will soon be implemented throughout the health system, according to a June 3 press release.

The technology allows patients to scan their face once when they initially enroll in the Geisinger system. The patient's facial scan is then stored in their EHR allowing hospital employees to verify patients' identity using their scan when they visit a Geisinger location.

Since its implementation at the three Pennsylvania locations, Geisinger has enrolled more than 4,000 individuals.