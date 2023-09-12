Geisinger expands Best Buy partnership

Best Buy Health and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger are expanding their in-home care program for patients with chronic conditions, building upon their collaboration with Geek Squad.

In 2021, Geisinger introduced its ConnectedCare365 chronic care management platform, which has since enrolled over 1,100 patients in remote patient monitoring programs targeting chronic conditions such as congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension and diabetes.

Patients participating in these programs receive specialized medical devices, including blood pressure cuffs, body weight scales, thermometers and glucose meters, enabling them to monitor their health from home.

These devices then transmit health data to Geisinger's care team through Best Buy Health's care-at-home platform, Current Health, according to a Sept. 12 press release from Best Buy.

In July 2022, Best Buy Health and Geisinger introduced specially trained Geek Squad Agents into the equation. These agents were tasked to deliver, install and activate remote care management devices to Geisinger patients.

During visits, the agents also educate patients on their technology-enabled care plans, address any inquiries about the devices, ensure proper usage and verify that the devices are effectively transmitting data to a patient's care team.

Agents can also remain on standby for troubleshooting assistance and device collection upon the patient's discharge from the program.

Notable achievements from the partnership include a 50 percent reduction in the time required for device setup after admission into the chronic care-at-home program, from 96 hours to just 48 hours.

Patients have also demonstrated a 19 percent improvement in adhering to their care plans and an 18 percent reduction in technical issues reported, according to the news release.

Now, the two organizations are using advanced technology and logistics services to expand the management of chronic diseases in the home setting.

Together, Best Buy and Geisinger are planning to develop a package of technology and services aimed at empowering patients and supporting healthcare organizations as they administer their own chronic condition management programs.

"Healthcare is changing rapidly, and with those changes we are more focused than ever on moving care closer to our patients and members while simultaneously setting new standards for the quality of care they deserve," said Karen Murphy, executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger. "Working with Best Buy Health has allowed us to redefine the care experience and drive positive change in how care is provided and received."