Feds warn of 2 Google Chrome vulnerabilities hackers already exploit

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is urging Chrome users to make security updates after vulnerabilities were detected.

Four details:

1. Google released a stable channel update for Windows, Mac and Linux desktops on Nov. 11.

2. The update has two high-severity security fixes. Forbes reported Google has patched vulnerabilities in Chrome that could be dangerous and attackers have been exploiting.

3. Details on the two fixes are unavailable, but Google said it plans to release them after a majority of users apply them.

4. The federal security agency charged with leading the nation's efforts to enhance its cybersecurity since 2018 encouraged Chrome users and administrators to apply automatic updates to download the latest version of Chrome.

