Digital health company names former UnitedHealth, Optum IT leader as CIO

Digital health company Modivcare named former UnitedHealth Group and Optum IT leader Jessica Kral as CIO.

Ms. Kral served in various IT-focused roles at UnitedHealth Group including CIO at Optum home and community. She was also CIO for UnitedHealthcare Medicare and retirement, according to a June 5 Modivcare news release.

Ms. Kral takes over from interim CIO Brian Schwinger.

"I am confident my healthcare IT leadership experience will help guide our journey as we scale operations and implement the right technologies to provide the best experience for our members and customers," Ms. Kral said in the release. "After serving Medicare and Medicaid members over the last 15 years, I am passionate about Modivcare's mission and strongly believe in making connections to care through the most effective use of technology, enabling our members to age gracefully in the comforts of their homes."