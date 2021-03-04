Digital health adoption in 2020: 5 tools consumers increased or stopped using

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital health adoption among providers and patients, with consumers increasingly using live telemedicine and digital health tracking tools to manage care, according to a recent Rock Health report.

For its 2020 Consumer Adoption Survey, Rock Health teamed up with the Stanford Medicine Center for Digital Health and surveyed 7,980 individuals about their consumer healthcare habits and preferences.

Four survey insights:

1. Live video telemedicine usage increased to 43 percent among consumers in 2020, up from 32 percent in 2019.

2. Digital health tracking tools saw the biggest growth in 2020, rising from 42 percent adoption rates in 2019 to 54 percent in 2020.

3. Wearable tech ownership also became more popular last year, with 43 percent of consumers having a wearable device with digital health capabilities compared to 33 percent in 2019.

4. Digital health tools for online provider reviews and online health information both dipped in 2020, coming in at 61 percent and 67 percent, respectively. In 2019, online provider review tools had a 64 percent adoption rate and online health information had a 73 percent adoption rate.

More articles on health IT:

