CU Anschutz digs into quantum computing

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora has partnered with Atom Computing to leverage quantum computing for faster medicine advancement and more equitable healthcare.

CU Anschutz and researchers have started to explore Atom's quantum computing hardware and worked with the company to examine healthcare applications. The two organizations are developing a "roadmap" to enable quantum computing for "tangible value for healthcare," according to CU Anschutz's press release.

The partners will focus on:

Rural healthcare accessibility

Closing gaps for underserved regions

Artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms

Improving rare medical condition detection and treatment

"Applying quantum computing to medicine requires strong collaboration where technologies are developed and co-evolve with clinical, biomedical and quantum experts," said Laura Buccini, DrPH, CU Anschutz assistant vice chancellor for research development and strategy. "Our partnership with Atom Computing represents a pivotal milestone in our ability to advance biomedical innovation and accelerate discovery. Together our researchers and scientists are exploring new paradigm shifting ways to apply the power of quantum computing to some of the most challenging issues in human health."

CU Anschutz and Atom Computing are members of Colorado's Elevate Quantum consortium.