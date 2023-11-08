Cone Health launches genomics testing program

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health is patterning with Helix, a population genomics company, to launch a population genomics testing program.

The project will enroll 100,000 participants over a five-year period, screening them for genetic predisposition for certain diseases and conditions, according to a Nov. 7 news release from Cone Health.

The aim is for Cone Health to use Helix's population genomics platform to identify people at risk for diseases and conditions based on inherited genetic mutations.