Community Health Network to scale home-based care program

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is working with technology company Biofourmis to scale its care-at-home services.

The health system will replace its care-at-home technology with Biofourmis', which will be integrated into its Epic EHR system, according to an April 23 news release from Biofourmis. The new technology will enable Community Health Network clinicians to remotely monitor patients based on their conditions.

With this tool, Community Health Network aims to intervene early to prevent unnecessary hospital stays and visits to the emergency room.