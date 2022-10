Hospitals participating in the Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program can apply for payment reconsideration by Dec. 2.

As part of the program, hospitals must successfully demonstrate meaningful use of EHR technology in order to avoid a downward payment adjustment.

Those hospitals that have not demonstrated this were notified by CMS stating they will be subject to a negative payment adjustment.

These hospitals have until Dec. 2 to apply for a payment adjustment reconsideration.