CMS chief outlines data interoperability goals: 5 insights for providers, payers

CMS' goals for health data interoperability focus on standardizing application programming interfaces and streamlining data exchanges

In 2020, CMS published its interoperability and patient access final rule, which ensures patients have access to their healthcare data via a personal app. As outlined in a blog post by CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the agency is requiring payers to build standardized APIs so data is exchanged securely when sent to a patient’s chosen app. CMS also will require payers to build standardized APIs for exchanging data with other payers so patients' data will follow them if they change health plans.

Below are five other ways CMS said it is working to improve health data interoperability: