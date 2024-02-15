Cleveland Clinic turns to tech to transform operations

Cleveland Clinic has implemented the Virtual Command Center, an AI-based tool that is allowing the organization to automate and optimize critical decisions.

The Virtual Command Center features three active modules that do the following for the health system:

Hospital 360: Forecasts capacity, manages beds, tracks transfer volumes and analyzes transfer time to bed assignment.



Staffing Matrix: Uses real-time data for more accurate volume predictions.



OR Stewardship: Provides insights into operating room scheduling, opportunities and usage patterns. It conducts case-prediction analyses, estimates PACU capacity and suggests actions to optimize OR resources for Cleveland Clinic.

The Virtual Command Center was created in partnership with Palantir Technologies, according to a Feb. 15 news release from Cleveland Clinic.