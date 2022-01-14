Cleveland Clinic, Microsoft among organizations in new healthcare AI coalition

Leading organizations from across the healthcare and life sciences industries have come together to form a coalition focused on providing recommendations, tooling and best practices for using artificial intelligence in healthcare.

A Jan. 13 press release from Microsoft said the Artificial Intelligence Industry Innovation Coalition aims to accelerate the adoption of AI in healthcare. It plans to do so through showcasing new technologies, educating the industry on AI best practices and use cases, and preparing students to use AI.

"The goal of the newly created AI3C is to establish a pragmatic coalition with public and private organizations to advance health by identifying and addressing significant societal and industry barriers," said Patty Obermaier, vice president of U.S. health and life sciences at Microsoft.

The coalition is composed of volunteer senior executives from participating organizations who will act as advisers. Participating organizations include Cleveland Clinic, Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health, Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health and Microsoft, among others.

"Meeting the urgent need for new health technologies requires diverse partners coming together across sectors," Ashley Llorens, vice president and managing director at Microsoft Research and Incubations, said in the release.