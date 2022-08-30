CIOs' top 5 health IT concerns, according to survey

Nearly two-thirds of hospital and health systems CIOs say that retaining and budgeting for staff is their top health IT concern of 2022, according to an Aug. 30 report by Stoltenberg Consulting.

It was the third year in a row that staffing was the top issue identified in the annual "Health IT Industry Outlook Survey," the consulting firm said in a news release.

These are healthcare CIOs' top five operational burdens, according to the survey of 60 of the executives that took place from May through July:

1. Retaining and budgeting for qualified health IT resources: 65 percent

2. Demand management while juggling multiple IT initiatives: 11 percent

3. Provider burnout and turnover related to EHR burden and inefficiency: 9 percent

4. Aligning IT with maximizing value-based care reimbursements: 8 percent

5. IT service failures (e.g., system downtimes or cybersecurity hits): 7 percent