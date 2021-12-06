Change Healthcare to lay off up to 170 in Pennsylvania

Change Healthcare will lay off up to 170 employees at its office in Pittsburgh, according to a notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

The layoffs, which will be permanent, are slated to take effect Feb. 4. The layoffs affect employees at its office at 7 Parkway Center. In the Nov. 23 WARN Notice, Change Healthcare cited "business reasons" for the reduction in force.

"We continually evaluate our business to ensure we're investing our time, energy, and resources in the right places to grow, innovate and operate efficiently," a Change Healthcare spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. "To that end, we made some changes last month that impacted a number of our employees. We do not make these decisions lightly."



Change Healthcare said affected employees will be offered severance packages and outplacement assistance. They can also apply for open positions across the organization.