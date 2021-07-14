Cerner, Teladoc, Allscripts: How 10 health IT CEOs are ranked among the highest-paid

Healthcare CEOs' pay goes all the way up to $200 million, with a CEO at an average S&P 500 company making 299 times the salary of their average worker, according to AFL-CIO's annual executive compensation report.
The company ranked the highest-paid CEOs in the S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 in 2020.
In healthcare, the CEO pay to average worker pay ratio was 253:1 in 2020. The highest-paid executive on the list was Amir Rubin from 1Life Healthcare, operatingas One Medical. He was reported to have earned $199,053,051 last year. However, the company told Becker's that Mr. Rubin's salary was 1.6 million in 2020, and the rest of the reported earnings is through a performance-based equity grant.
Here are the highest-paid CEOs at publicly traded health IT companies, with pay ratios if available:
- Guardant Health
CEO: Helmy Eltoukhy
Pay: $113,870,986
Pay ratio: 615:1
- American Well
CEO: Ido Schoenberg, MD
Pay: $69,253,101
- Cerner
CEO: Brent Shafer
Pay: $9,820,852
Pay ratio: 129:1
- Change Healthcare
CEO: Neil de Crescenzo
Pay: $9,501,848
- Teladoc Health
CEO: Jason Gorevic
Pay: $8,455,584
Pay ratio: 155:1
- Allscripts
CEO: Paul Black
Pay: $7,947,718
Pay ratio: 124:1
- Vocera Communications
CEO: Brent Lang
Pay: $6,081,177
Pay ratio: 30:1
- CareDx
CEO: Reginald Seeto
Pay: $5,618,698
- Health Catalyst
CEO: Daniel Burton
Pay: $5,484,782
Pay ratio: 41:1
- Computer Programs and Systems
CEO: John Douglas
Pay: $1,274,209
Pay ratio: 25:1
To see a full list of health IT CEO rankings, click here.