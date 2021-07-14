Cerner, Teladoc, Allscripts: How 10 health IT CEOs are ranked among the highest-paid

Healthcare CEOs' pay goes all the way up to $200 million, with a CEO at an average S&P 500 company making 299 times the salary of their average worker, according to AFL-CIO's annual executive compensation report.

The company ranked the highest-paid CEOs in the S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 in 2020.

In healthcare, the CEO pay to average worker pay ratio was 253:1 in 2020. The highest-paid executive on the list was Amir Rubin from 1Life Healthcare, operatingas One Medical. He was reported to have earned $199,053,051 last year. However, the company told Becker's that Mr. Rubin's salary was 1.6 million in 2020, and the rest of the reported earnings is through a performance-based equity grant.

Here are the highest-paid CEOs at publicly traded health IT companies, with pay ratios if available:

Guardant Health

CEO: Helmy Eltoukhy

Pay: $113,870,986

Pay ratio: 615:1



American Well

CEO: Ido Schoenberg, MD

Pay: $69,253,101



Cerner

CEO: Brent Shafer

Pay: $9,820,852

Pay ratio: 129:1



Change Healthcare

CEO: Neil de Crescenzo

Pay: $9,501,848



Teladoc Health

CEO: Jason Gorevic

Pay: $8,455,584

Pay ratio: 155:1



Allscripts

CEO: Paul Black

Pay: $7,947,718

Pay ratio: 124:1



Vocera Communications

CEO: Brent Lang

Pay: $6,081,177

Pay ratio: 30:1



CareDx

CEO: Reginald Seeto

Pay: $5,618,698



Health Catalyst

CEO: Daniel Burton

Pay: $5,484,782

Pay ratio: 41:1



Computer Programs and Systems

CEO: John Douglas

Pay: $1,274,209

Pay ratio: 25:1

