Cerner, Teladoc, Allscripts: How 10 health IT CEOs are ranked among the highest-paid

Hannah Mitchell - 
Healthcare CEOs' pay goes all the way up to $200 million, with a CEO at an average S&P 500 company making 299 times the salary of their average worker, according to AFL-CIO's annual executive compensation report.

The company ranked the highest-paid CEOs in the S&P 500 and Rusell 3,000 in 2020. 

In healthcare, the CEO pay to average worker pay ratio was 253:1 in 2020. The highest-paid executive on the list was Amir Rubin from 1Life Healthcare, operatingas One Medical. He was reported to have earned $199,053,051 last year. However, the company told Becker's that Mr. Rubin's salary was 1.6 million in 2020, and the rest of the reported earnings is through a performance-based equity grant.

Here are the highest-paid CEOs at publicly traded health IT companies, with pay ratios if available:

  1. Guardant Health
    CEO: Helmy Eltoukhy
    Pay: $113,870,986
    Pay ratio: 615:1

  2. American Well
    CEO: Ido Schoenberg, MD
    Pay: $69,253,101

  3. Cerner
    CEO: Brent Shafer
    Pay: $9,820,852
    Pay ratio: 129:1

  4. Change Healthcare
    CEO: Neil de Crescenzo
    Pay: $9,501,848

  5. Teladoc Health
    CEO: Jason Gorevic
    Pay: $8,455,584
    Pay ratio: 155:1

  6. Allscripts
    CEO: Paul Black
    Pay: $7,947,718
    Pay ratio: 124:1

  7. Vocera Communications
    CEO: Brent Lang
    Pay: $6,081,177
    Pay ratio: 30:1

  8. CareDx
    CEO: Reginald Seeto
    Pay: $5,618,698

  9. Health Catalyst
    CEO: Daniel Burton
    Pay: $5,484,782
    Pay ratio: 41:1

  10. Computer Programs and Systems
    CEO: John Douglas
    Pay: $1,274,209
    Pay ratio: 25:1

