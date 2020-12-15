CDC will use Oracle's EHR cloud, app suite for COVID-19 vaccinations: 5 details

Oracle's National EHR Cloud and public health management application suite are among the tools the CDC will use to manage the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program.

Five details:

1. Oracle built the National EHR Database and public health management applications during the pandemic to support efforts to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, therapies and diagnostic testing. The database launched in June to register and communicate with more than 500,000 participants in the COVID-19 vaccine and therapy trials.

2. Using the EHR database, public health officials can access near real-time data about the number of people vaccinated nationwide.

3. People who receive the COVID-19 vaccine can use their smartphones or computers to report side effects through Oracle's public health management system, which connects them with healthcare professionals tracing adverse events.

4. Oracle built a provider order portal in its public health management system for federal suppliers to order multiple vaccines. Vaccine providers can also manage inventory and fulfill orders with the information.

5. Providers can manage deliveries and make sure the shipments meet standards, including temperature control, for the vaccines. The system tracks returns and redistribution as well.

