The Palo Alto (Calif.) VA Medical Center is one of the first VA health systems to go fully 5G.

The medical center partnered with Verizon to deploy a full-spectrum private 5G network at its organization, according to a July 24 press release from Verizon.

The new network will allow the medical center to use augmented reality-assisted presurgical guidance and CT scans, create digital twins, and use virtual reality-assisted medical learning.