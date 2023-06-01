Boston Children's begins onboarding new ChatGPT expert

Boston Children's Hospital has begun onboarding its new prompt engineer who will focus on working with large language models such as ChatGPT, Mashable reported June 1.

John Brownstein, PhD, chief innovation officer of Boston Children's, told the publication that the health system has begun making significant strides with large language models, and that it has begun onboarding an "incredible" prompt engineer.

This news comes after Dr. Brownstein spoke to Becker's stating that the hospital was looking to hire a prompt engineer to be a part of its Innovation and Digital Health Accelerator team.

The new engineer would be responsible for designing and developing prompts to effectively gather data from generative AI programs and refine the models for healthcare-specific applications.

The new hire, according to Dr. Brownstein, will help Boston Children's to build out some of these tools internally, identify use cases for the technology and train its workforce on the most appropriate use of these new tools.