Behind Ochsner LSU Health's multimillion-dollar tech upgrades

Naomi Diaz -

Since Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans, and LSU Health Shreveport partnered to create Shreveport, La.-based Ochsner LSU Health, the health system has been able to increase access to care and invest in a multimillion-dollar EHR project, Bossier Press reported Oct. 4. 

According to the publication, in 2019 the health system launched a multimillion-dollar EHR system and created a foundation for digital health solutions. 

The affiliation has also given Ochsner LSU Health patients access to virtual visits and digital medicine programs for chronic diseases.

