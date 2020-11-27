AWS resumes operations after outage: 4 details

Amazon Web Services reported an outage that disrupted business operations for customers, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Four details:



1. The outage began on Nov. 25 and lasted for hours as Amazon's team worked to restore functionality. By the early morning on Nov. 26, the company returned to normal operations.



2. Amazon warned customers via Twitter that the outage could cause product disruptions. Operations at The Wall Street Journal were affected by the outage, and the Chicago Tribune's website and publishing system were affected as well.



3. The programming interface for Kinesis Data Streams product was affected by the incident, and customers weren't able to write data tied to streams, according to the report.



4. Amazon said it identified what caused the issues and is working to prevent it from happening again.



