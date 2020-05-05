Apple, Google prohibit location tracking in contact tracing apps: 5 rules for developers

Apple and Google's jointly developed COVID-19 tracking system will prohibit the use of location tacking, according to MIT Technology Review.

The tech giants partnered in April to create the system, which uses Bluetooth technology and application programming interfaces to support interoperability between iOS and Android devices. This will allow third-party developers and public health agencies to develop apps, compatible with both types of software, that can track and notify people who have been in close proximity to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Apple and Google outlined various requirements for developers, including:

1. Apps cannot use a device's location services to track geolocation data of individuals.

2. Apps must be made by or for the use of government public health officials responding to COVID-19.

3. Apps must ask for the user's consent before employing the API.

4. Apps must require the user's consent to share a positive COVID-19 test result before sending any information to public health officials.

5. Any information collected from the app can only be used for COVID-19 response; data cannot be used for advertising or other purposes.

Apple and Google are expected to release their system by mid-May, according to the report.

