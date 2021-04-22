Apple accused of infringing ECG tech patents: 4 details

AliveCor, a cardiology-focused medical device company, filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission April 20 alleging Apple infringed three of its ECG technology patents.

Four details:

1. AliveCor claims Apple infringed three of its artificial intelligence-powered cardiological detection device patents.

2. The three patents in question are for AliveCor's KardiaMobile device, which provides clinically validated ECG monitoring; the KardiaMobile 6L, which is the first FDA-cleared medical device accessory for Apple Watch; and SmartRhythm, an AI-powered device that monitors heart activity for signs of arrhythmias.

3. AliveCor filed a lawsuit in December 2020 against Apple, alleging the tech giant infringed the same three patents. The company claims Apple is selling Apple Watches that infringe AliveCor's functionality.

4. In an April 20 statement, AliveCor said filing the complaint "is one step, among others, AliveCor is taking to obtain relief for Apple's intentional copying of AliveCor's patented technology — including the ability to take an ECG reading on the Apple Watch, and to perform heartrate analysis — as well as Apple's efforts to eliminate AliveCor as competition in the heartrate analysis market for the Apple Watch."

Editor's note: Apple did not respond to Becker's request for comment. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

