Amazon's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business. Below are ten positions the company recently posted:

  1. Manager of revenue cycle and health information, Amazon Care: will oversee coding, claims processing, patient financial services, revenue generation and health information management.

  2. Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.

  3. Global communications and campaign manager, health and welfare: will collaborate with senior leaders across Amazon to bring health and wellness initiatives to life in new and engaging ways for employees.

  4. Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.

  5. Senior user experience writer, Amazon Halo: will create useful, meaningful text to help Amazon users complete the task at hand.

  6. Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.

  7. Software development manager, Alexa Health: will lead an engineering team building innovative healthcare features for Amazon's Alexa devices.

  8. Health information specialist, Amazon Care: will process all release of information requests in a timely and efficient manner.

  9. Worldwide public sector solutions architect, health research: will manage the technical engagement and success of implementation projects, respond to requests for proposals, master Amazon Web Services technologies and be a security expert for applications and services.

  10. Applied science manager, Alexa Health: will build machine learning and deep neural network models for Alexa Health's products and features.

