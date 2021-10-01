Amazon's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business. Below are ten positions the company recently posted:
- Manager of revenue cycle and health information, Amazon Care: will oversee coding, claims processing, patient financial services, revenue generation and health information management.
- Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.
- Global communications and campaign manager, health and welfare: will collaborate with senior leaders across Amazon to bring health and wellness initiatives to life in new and engaging ways for employees.
- Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.
- Senior user experience writer, Amazon Halo: will create useful, meaningful text to help Amazon users complete the task at hand.
- Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.
- Software development manager, Alexa Health: will lead an engineering team building innovative healthcare features for Amazon's Alexa devices.
- Health information specialist, Amazon Care: will process all release of information requests in a timely and efficient manner.
- Worldwide public sector solutions architect, health research: will manage the technical engagement and success of implementation projects, respond to requests for proposals, master Amazon Web Services technologies and be a security expert for applications and services.
- Applied science manager, Alexa Health: will build machine learning and deep neural network models for Alexa Health's products and features.