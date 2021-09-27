Amazon launches $40M health equity accelerator: 3 details

Amazon Web Services is committing $40 million over three years to its new global program to support equity in health outcomes. Here are three key details:

Through the program, organizations can apply to receive Amazon Web Services credits and expertise to create products and services aiming to improve health outcomes for marginalized populations. This year's deadline for applications is Nov. 15.



The program is open to organizations that want to use Amazon Web Services in three areas: increasing access to health services for underserved communities, addressing social determinants of health, and using data to promote more equitable and inclusive healthcare delivery.



"Applying modern technology to health systems is not a silver bullet to ending health inequity, but it can speed health research and innovation, level the playing field for accessing care, help deliver trusted information to people when and where they need it, streamline supply chains, and more," Max Peterson, vice president of the worldwide public sector at Amazon Web Services, wrote in a Sept. 27 company blog post.